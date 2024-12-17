CM Maryam vows to facilitate Chinese investors in Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has said that Pakistan and China have strong and brotherly relations that are decades old.

Maryam Nawaz said in her statement that China’s growing economy is worthy of imitation for us, the political vision and progress of the Chinese government are a beacon of light for all.

She said that fruitful discussions were held with the Chinese leadership and various companies, and discussions were held on investment in various sectors including IT, agriculture, artificial intelligence.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said that they will provide facilities to Chinese businessmen to invest in Punjab, while the Punjab Business Council will play an important role between the two countries.

She said that Chinese investors and businessmen should invest in Punjab and it will be made a center of trade and investment for the whole world.

Separately, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has said that the APS tragedy taught a lesson that ending terrorism is inevitable.

In her message on the 10th anniversary of the APS tragedy, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz paid tribute to the martyrs of the Army Public School tragedy. Maryam Nawaz said that ten years have passed since the Army Public School Peshawar tragedy, but the wounds are still fresh. The dark morning of December 16, 2014, is etched in the hearts of every Pakistani. Terrorists brutally targeted 147 innocent children and their teachers, she added.

She said that young students who wanted to brighten the future of this country with the light of knowledge fell victim to brutality. The December 16 tragedy was not only an attack on the school but also on humanity, education and the bright future of Pakistan, she said.

The Punjab Chief Minister further said that the APS martyrs are the heroes of our nation, the courage and patience of the parents and families of the martyrs are commendable. She said that the dream of the 147 martyrs of the APS tragedy was a better Pakistan and it is our responsibility to turn it into reality, adding we will die only after winning the war against terrorism.