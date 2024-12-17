Kurram peace jirga not yet over, parties need more time: KP govt

Adviser to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information and Public Affairs Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif has refuted reports claiming that the Kurram peace jirga has ended, clarifying that relevant parties have sought one more day for further consultations.

“The Kurram [peace] jirga is not over [….] The reports regarding the dissolution of jirga are baseless,” the KP government’s spokesperson said on Monday while clarifying that another 24 hours had been sought by the parties for deliberation regarding the elimination of bunkers and collection of weapons.

The provincial government’s rebuttal comes after it was reported, on Sunday, that the nine-day-long jirga had failed to reach any result due to differences with the government with jirga member Syed Raza Hussain saying that certain points could not be agreed upon.

The district has been plagued by violence in recent times killing more than 130 people losing their lives and injuring over 180 others.

The recent episode of clashes triggered by an ambush on two separate convoys under police escort that resulted in 52 deaths on November 21. Subsequently, clashes between the warring clans escalated with the warring tribes agreeing to an “indefinite ceasefire” on December 6 after days of fighting.

The deteriorating security situation has severely disrupted daily life in Kurram. Food, petrol, and medical supplies are critically low, with residents struggling to access essential services due to road closures.

Gas shortages have forced the closure of tandoors and restaurants, exacerbating the community’s hardships.

Last week, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) provided relief goods worth Rs150 million to the Kurram deputy commissioner for onward distribution among the affectees of the violence.

Despite an All Parties Conference (APC), led by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, and KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s directions to demolish dugouts of rival tribes and seize their weapons, peace has alluded the area resulting in an uncertain future.

Speaking on the Kurram situation, Barrister Saif underscored the necessity of disarmament and elimination of bunkers as per the provincial cabinet’s decision.

“It is necessary to eliminate bunkers and clear the area of weapons for lasting peace,” he said while urging for the need to avoid propaganda on social media platforms.

Acknowledging that the provincial government was aware of the problems faced by the people due to road closures, the provincial government’s spokesperson also said that essential medicines are being delivered to the area via CM’s helicopter.

Noting that the injured were being airlifted to Peshawar, the adviser said that CM Gandapur had directed the Food Department to deliver 2,000 metric tonnes of wheat in the violence-marred district. Highlighting that the dispute was 120 years old, he expressed hope for the issue to be resolved in a few days.