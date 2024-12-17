Vawda hopes Shehbaz, Bilawal meeting will help allay Fazl’s concerns

Senator Faisal Vawda has expressed optimism about an upcoming meeting between the prime minister and the PPP chairman, hoping it will help

resolve Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s concerns.

In a post on social media platform X, Vawda explained the importance of dialogue in resolving political issues democratically.

He added that efforts were under way to ensure representation of the MQM and BAP, initiate talks with the PTI and address other democratic matters responsibly.

Vawda expressed confidence that his efforts would bear fruit, urging political parties to act with responsibility and prioritise Pakistan above all else.