CM Bugti hands over keys of scooties to female students

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti on Monday handed over the keys of Scooties to the students of Government Girls Postgraduate College Quetta Cantt at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat on Monday.

Provincial Education Minister Raheela Hameed Durrani, Principal Girls College and the families of the students were also present on the occasion.

The Chief Minister also announced to provide temporary government jobs for the brothers of two students on this occasion. The Chief Minister said that women’s development is among the priorities of the provincial government saying that the aim of this initiative of the government is to make women empowered and confident.

He said that the middle class is of key importance in our society. I myself belong to a middle class family, he said adding that the provincial government would further expand this scheme of Pink Scooties and full encouragement to be given to the representation of women in every sector at the provincial level.