PA passes bill to increase lawmakers salary to Rs500,000

The Punjab Assembly has approved a bill to increase the salaries of its members. Effective January 1st, the monthly pay for each Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) will rise to Rs500,000. The bill was passed with a majority vote, signalling a significant pay raise for the legislators. Following the approval, assembly members expressed their satisfaction and congratulated each other on the bill’s successful passing. However, the proposed salary hike has raised concerns among some opposition members. Ahmad Khan Bhuchar, the Leader of the Opposition, questioned the legitimacy of the bill and raised concerns over whether it complied with the Parliamentary Laws Act of 1972. In response, the Speaker of the Punjab Assembly, Malik Ahmad Khan, assured the house that the bill was in full accordance with existing laws and praised the government’s decision as a positive and well-justified step.