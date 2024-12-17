Zardari reiterates Pakistan’s commitment to marine cooperation

President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to promoting regional marine cooperation and ensuring peace, progress and sustainability in the Indian Ocean region.

The president stressed the need for collective action to harness the ocean’s potential while addressing the pressing challenges of climate change, pollution and ecosystem degradation while addressing the third China-Indian Ocean Region Forum on Blue Economy Cooperation held in Kunming, China, via a video message.

“Pakistan stands ready to partner with all stakeholders to promote marine cooperation and ensure that our region remains a bastion of peace, progress, and sustainability,” President Zardari said.

The forum, held from December 14 to 16 in Kunming, China, is organised by the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA) and focused on promoting collaboration among countries in the maritime sector.

The president said that the future world economic growth was going to be driven by the East due to its large population resources.

Highlighting the importance of the ocean as a shared lifeline and a source of immense economic opportunities, President Zardari pointed out Pakistan’s efforts to enhance its blue economy. He said that these include the formulation of the National Maritime Policy, initiatives focusing on sustainable fisheries and marine conservation and the Living Indus Project, which aims to protect ecosystems and combat pollution.

He underscored the development of Gwadar Port under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which is being transformed into a regional connectivity hub to drive trade and maritime economic growth.

The president praised Pakistan’s partnership with China, under the Belt and Road Initiative, emphasizing its role in knowledge exchange, technological advancement, and marine conservation.

President Zardari also commended China’s Global Development Initiative and CIDCA’s efforts to embed sustainability in the Forum’s goals. He expressed appreciation for the inclusion of capacity building and island nations in the Forum’s agenda, saying that it aligned with Pakistan’s vision of transnational collaboration and environmental stewardship.

Expressing optimism about the Forum’s outcomes, the president said, “I am sure that this Forum will pave the way for greater economic cooperation among member countries.” He also called for collective efforts to protect marine resources and promote the blue economy for the benefit of future generations.

The third China-Indian Ocean Region Forum aims to bring together leaders, policymakers, and experts from across the region to explore opportunities for maritime collaboration and sustainable development.