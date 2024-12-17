From grief to strength: APS tragedy a turning point in fight against terror

Ten years ago, this dark day brought immense pain and sorrow for the families of innocent martyrs of Army Public School (APS), Peshawar where their loved ones were brutally massacred in a deadly terrorist attack that wounded the hearts of every Pakistani.

Known as a black day in the country’s history, 16th December 2014 was a dreadful day for the Sharif Gul’s family whose elder son Hassnain Sharif, who was a 10th-grade student at APS Peshawar was martyred in a horrific gun attack along with 131 others students, which put the entire nation in deep shock.

“Ten years ago on this fateful day, my elder son Hussain Sharif whose had a great desire to join Pakistan Army as SSG Commando, woke early in the morning, offered Fajr prayer, recited the Holy Quran as per his routine daily practice and left for school after a motherly kiss on his forehead by his mother, on the main gate of our house,” Sharif Gul said.

“Hassnain was a very obedient, intelligent and disciplined son. To fulfil his dream wish, I shifted along with family to Peshawar and admitted him at APS where he showed outstanding results in academics, sports and co-curricular, activities” he recalled.

“I was busy in routine office work in Peshawar when my colleagues informed me about terrorists attack at APS. I rushed towards Warsak Road where the school was located amid gunshots, firings, smell of explosives and blasts. Later at night, I was informed that Hassnain had been martyred and his body was laying in the hospital from where it was collected for burial,” Sharif Gul with tears rolling down his face told APP.

He said that although Hasnain was not among with us today but his mission would be completed. Sharif Gul said that Pakistan is our country and if it needs my blood or more sons we a ready to sacrfice for our beloved homeland.

Sharif Gul said that the APS tragedy has proved a turning point in the nation’s resolved against terrorism. The APS attack remains one of the most painful incidents in Pakistan’s history when about six terrorists dressed in military uniforms entered the school premises and opened indiscriminate fire at students, teachers and staff.

Resultantly, 147 people including 132 students and their Principal Tahara Qazi were martyred and many injured.

Principal Army Public School Shaheed Tahira Qazi and other teachers stood in front of terrorists as a rock wall to protect their students and sacrificed their lives.

The security forces of Pakistan, immediately after the attack, surrounded the school and killed all the terrorists after a successful operation and saved many precious lives of students and their teachers.

“The terrorists attack at APS had proved a defining moment in the country’s history. It united the entire nation against the menace of terrorism and militancy in Pakistan,” said Ikhtair Wali Khan, former member Provincial Assembly while talking to APP.

He said the cowardly terrorists wanted to eliminate education, knowledge and learning by attacking the students in the school, who were the future of Pakistan. However, the enemy of education could not dampen the morale of the nation in Pakistan where people of every school of thought strongly rejected terrorism in all forms and manifestations. He said a strong message was given to supporters of terrorism by the school administration after the reopening of APS a couple of days after the attack and studies restarted there.

He said Pakistan was a victim of terrorism and the national APS tragedy was testimony of it. Ikhtair Wali said the APS tragedy has led to the formulation of a clear policy and consensus plan in the form of the “National Action Plan” to combat terrorism.

“Hats off to the survivor students of APS who despite the horrific attack had continued their studies and inspired many due to their indomitable courage, willpower and professional commitment by earning great name for the country’s within and abroad.”

Ahmad Nawaz, a brave son of Peshawar, who survived the APS massacre on December 16, 2014, inspired thousands of people last year after becoming the youngest President of the prestigious Oxford University’s Union at Lobdon with a history going back to 1825. Born at the resident of Muhammad Nawaz at Peshawar, Ahmad Nawaz, who received multiple bullets wounds during APS horrific terrorist attack had comfortably won the Oxford University’s Union election after defeating his two opponents. Ahmad Nawaz’s brother Haris Nawaz was also killed in the deadly attack.

“Ahmad Nawaz is a symbol of indomitable courage, willpower and brave son of Pakistan. His success in the Oxford University’s union election showed that every goal can be achieved with a strong determination, belief in own abilities and willpower,’ said Professor Dr A. H. Hilali, former Chairman Political Science Department at University of Peshawar while talking to APP.

Despite the brutal killing of his younger brother Haris Nawaz in the APS’s horrific incident, he said the 23-years-old Peshawari son had stood up and continued his inspirational journey fueled by great mental strength and character, which led to his great achievement at the Oxford Union election in a very young age. Following an appeal of his father Muhammad Nawaz, the critically injured Ahmad was shifted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham, London by Govt on February 12, 2015.

The Government had also provided Rs 30.6 million to his father for abroad treatment of his son. Despite the passing of 10 years of the tragic incident, the memory of this horrific bloodshed is still fresh in the minds of every Pakistan and their sacrifices will always be remembered in the country with golden words. The people and relatives came to the residences of the victims and offered fateha. The well-wishers and families of martyrs also visited to their graveyards including Hasnain Sharif Shahhed for Fateha.