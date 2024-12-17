IICR sheds light of role of stakeholders in sustainable development

The Islamabad Institute of Conflict Resolution (IICR) convened a distinguished and highly impactful webinar, raising dialogue on a critical issue titled “Community and Social Work Initiatives: Empowering Local Change-Makers,” bringing together esteemed academics, policymakers, and grassroots activists from South Asia and the Middle East. The event, moderated by Prof. Dr. Amna Mehmood of the Islamic International University Islamabad, provided a collaborative platform to address persistent challenges in grassroots social work and to explore innovative approaches to community empowerment.

The panel included distinguished speakers such as Prof. Dr. Song Zhihui, Vice Dean at the School of International Studies at Sichuan University, China; Dr. George Cooke, Executive Director of the Regional Centre for Strategic Studies, Sri Lanka; Dr. Tahir Mumtaz Awan, Senior Research Fellow at Hunan University, China, and UNDP National Expert; and Ms. Anwar Ghais, a Lebanese Youth Activist and Researcher in International Law. Each panelist brought unique insights from their regions, focusing on strategies to overcome barriers such as limited resources, lack of visibility, and difficulties in scaling community initiatives.

The discussions highlight the exceptional role of local stakeholders in pursuing sustainable development. The panelists stressed that empowering local communities to take ownership of projects ensures their long-term viability and relevance. Real-world examples from Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the Middle East showcased how grassroots innovations in healthcare, education, and legal advocacy are transforming lives. For instance, integrating technology in health care in Pakistan is bridging healthcare gaps in rural areas, while literacy programs in Sri Lanka are empowering marginalized groups, particularly women. Similarly, legal advocacy movements in Lebanon have achieved significant progress in promoting human rights and social justice.

The speakers emphasized the need for regional collaboration, urging the establishment of a dedicated platform for South Asian and Middle Eastern think tanks, NGOs, and civil society organizations to share resources, replicate successful models, and amplify their impact. Prof. Dr. Song shared China’s experience in poverty alleviation through state-supported infrastructure development, offering valuable lessons for countries in the region. The importance of corporate social responsibility (CSR) was also discussed, with a call for businesses to actively contribute to community welfare through well-implemented CSR policies.