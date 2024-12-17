Minister announces provision of uniforms, jerseys to 5,000 students

Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat has launched a free uniform drive for deserving students studying in government schools in the winter season and announced that he would personally provide uniforms and jerseys to 5,000 children.

In his video statement, the minister said that the rights of the people are the most important, adding the weather has become more severe and there are many parents who cannot afford uniforms and jerseys for their children.

Rana Sikandar Hayat further said that any citizen who can afford to donate a uniform and jersey should contribute to a government school in their city or village.

Industrialists across the province are appealed to play their role in this cause according to their financial status because all of us have sons and daughters studying in government schools, he added.

He said that God willing, children studying in expensive private schools will now study in government schools. “We are completing rooms in schools, providing teachers to schools, doing rationalization, upgradation, working hard for cardiac hospitals for teachers, and their insurance,” he added.