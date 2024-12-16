Varun Dhawan speaks up on Salman Khan’s role in ‘Baby John’

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has broken his silence on superstar Salman Khan’s appearance in his upcoming film ‘Baby John.’

Speaking at a recent interview, the actor reflected on his working experience with the Bollywood star while confirming that the ‘Wanted’ actor will have an exciting role in the film.

“No matter how much I say about him, it will always feel less. I think all the viewers, the entire country, love him a lot and after a long time, we’ll get the chance to see him again. It’s a proper five to six minute scene-a big scene with action, drama and comedy. I believe its impact will last for many days,” Varun Dhawan said.

“There’s nothing like this character that’s been seen before. I won’t divulge much, but one thing I can say is that the impact of his role will be long-lasting,” the Bollywood actor added.

The Bollywood actor’s confirmation came after last month’s reports that Salman Khan filmed a cameo role for ‘Baby John,’ scheduled to hit theatres on the eve of Christmas 2024.

The film has been reported to be a remake of the Tamil movie ‘Their’. Reacting to reports, Varun Dhawan said that ‘Baby John’ is not made as a remake of the original film but an adaptation with significant changes.

“When Atlee came with this film, there was a reason behind it, and he said that we had to change a lot of the geography of the film. We have to use it as an adaptation and not really a proper remake and I think that’s what’s done,” the Bollywood actor added.

Directed by Kalees, the film stars Varun Dhawan alongside Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav while Salman Khan will appear in a cameo role.