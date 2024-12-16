PNCA drama festival enchants fans on second day in capital

A three-day drama festival organised by the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) entered its second day, captivating audiences with a variety of colourful performances.

The university student groups from across the country presented stand-up comedy, sufi dances, and thought-provoking plays.

The festival also featured a puppet show by PNCA, a dance performance by GC University Faisalabad, and multiple plays staged by teams such as Fankaar, Banjari, and Jog Rangi.

NUST University presented two comedy plays, while Iqra University delighted viewers with a humorous drama.

The evening ended on a soulful note with a Ghazal performance by Aqdas Hashmi.

The event saw a large turnout, with the audience lauding the spontaneous acting and creativity of the performers.

Students also entertained with improvised skits based on topics provided by the audience.

Organized in collaboration with the Quaideen Dramatic Club of Quaid-e-Azam University, the festival featured plays addressing social issues, aiming to provide quality entertainment and revive the culture of theater in the twin cities. Along with showcasing talent, the festival helped promote peace, harmony, and healthy activities among the youth, while offering a platform for artistic expression and cultural engagement.