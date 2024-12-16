Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet attend A Complete Unknown premiere

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are making their love for one another completely known. An eyewitness tells E! News exclusively that Kylie stepped out in support of Timothée for the premiere of his new film A Completely Unknown at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles Dec. 11. The couple-who tend to keep a low-profile and has never walked a red carpet together-was spotted holding hands at the after-party, where they spent the whole night together. Timothée, 28, was also seen introducing Kylie, 27, to some of his castmates. Also there was Kylie’s mom, Kris Jenner, who the eyewitness described as “so supportive” of her daughter. Kylie and Timmy were first romantically connected in April 2023 and have been dating for over a year. They often enjoy on low-key outings like grabbing dinner, boarding a plane or going to the movies, but they rarely attend such events as high-profile as a movie premiere together.