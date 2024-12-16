Taylor Swift celebrates ‘nicest’ birthday present in Billboard Music Awards win

Taylor Swift is ringing in her birthday weekend with some wins. The “Shake it Off” artist made history during the 2024 Billboard Music Awards Dec. 12 as the top Billboard Awards Winner in history with 49 total trophies.

During the latest celebration-which aired the day before her birthday Dec. 13-Taylor won 10 awards, including the biggest prize of the night: Top Artist. Fresh off the Eras Tour, Taylor appeared in a pre-taped message where she thanked Swifties for helping with the achievement.

“Thank you to the fans, because Billboard is counting your stuff. They’re counting what you listen to, the albums that you’re passionate about,” the 35-year-old said in the video where she appeared to hold up an award. “I count these as fan-voted awards because you guys are the ones who care about our albums and come see us in concert. Everything that’s happened with the Eras Tour and The Tortured Poets Department, I just have to say thank you.”

In the message that aired before her birthday, Taylor admitted that the wins were a special way to kick-off the celebrations.

“It means the world to me that you guys have embraced the things I’ve made, and the fact that you’ve cared so much about my music,” she added before kissing the trophy. “This is, like, the nicest early birthday present you could have given me. So, thank you very much. I love it. It’s exactly what I wanted.”

The Billboard Awards were just the start of what is sure to be a big award season for the artist. In fact in February, Taylor may need some more blank space on her trophy case, as she is nominated for six Grammy awards. In the meantime, Taylor is focused on making more special moments. On Dec. 12, she visited with young patients at Kansas City’s Children’s Mercy Hospital. During her visit, the “Lavender Haze” singer took pictures with young patients, make TikTok videos and even talked about her boyfriend Travis Kelce, who one patient told her was his favorite player on the Chiefs.