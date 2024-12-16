CDWP approves 15 development projects worth Rs 422.704 bln

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has approved 15 development projects worth of Rs 422.704 billion during its meeting chaired by Minister PDSI & Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Ahsan Iqbal, out of these, 6 projects worth Rs 17.95 billion have been approved by the CDWP forum, while the forum has recommended 9 projects worth Rs. 404.754 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for its consideration.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Planning Awais Manzur Sumra, Joint Chief Economist (Ops), Members of the Planning Commission, as well as respective Federal Secretaries heads of Provincial and representatives from Federal Ministries and Provincial Governments.

The agenda included discussion on projects of Health, Agriculture, Environment, Manpower, Governance, Water Resources, Transport & Communication and Science & Technology A project titled “Economic Transformation Initiative, Gilgit-Baltistan Planning and Development Department, GoGB (Revised)”, worth Rs. 26,763.880 million, has been referred to ECNEC for further consideration. Proposed to be financed through foreign funding, the programme aims to improve incomes and reduce poverty and malnutrition in rural Gilgit-Baltistan. Its primary objective is to increase agriculture incomes and employment for at least 100,000 rural households. The initiative focuses on developing 50,000 acres of irrigated land, constructing 400 km of farm-to-market roads, and enhancing the value chain of apricots and potatoes, with scope for more products after a mid-term review. The programme encompasses the entire Gilgit-Baltistan region.

The project “Sindh Coastal Resilience Project (SCRP)”, worth Rs. 45,792.325 million, was presented and referred to ECNEC for further consideration. Financed through foreign funding, the project aims to build climate resilience, improve livelihoods, and reduce poverty in Sindh’s coastal districts: Badin, Sujawal, and Thatta.

It focuses on promoting inclusive livelihoods through:

1. Climate-smart agriculture and fisheries to enhance productivity and integrate smallholder farmers and fisherfolk into value chains.

2. Improved assets and employment opportunities for disadvantaged groups, including youth, women, and the landless.

3. Community participation to ensure sustainable outcomes.

A project related to Governance sector presented in the meeting namely “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Mobilization and Public Resource Management Program (Technical Assistance) (Revised)” worth Rs. 4713.606 million approved by the CDWP forum. The project is proposed to be financed through foreign funding. The meeting approved the “Jinnah Medical Complex and Research Center (PCU part)” project, worth Rs. 3110.4 million, under the Ministry of National Health Services Regulations & Coordination. This phase-2 project aligns with the 5Es Framework to provide specialized healthcare at national and international levels.

While discussing the Project Coordination Unit (PCU), DCPC Ahsan Iqbal emphasized the need for a dedicated Program Management Unit with technical and administrative expertise to ensure timely completion. To this end, a Project Implementation Unit (PIU) will be established to oversee the project lifecycle, ensuring efficient planning, execution, and adherence to international standards.

The meeting approved the “Social Sector Accelerator (SSA) for Health, Nutrition, Education, Youth & Gender (HNEYG) – Prime Minister’s Youth Internship Programme (Revised)” worth Rs. 7499.804 million after detail discussion. Executed by MoPDSI and financed through PSDP, the program offers 30,000 paid internships to fresh graduates for six months. Interns will receive stipends of PKR 25,000 or PKR 40,000 per month, based on the revised PC-1. Upon completion, participants will be awarded certificates by their host organizations and the Ministry.

The project “Procurement/Manufacture of 820 High-Capacity Bogie Wagons and 230 Passenger Coaches (Revised),” worth Rs. 70,967.944 million, was referred to ECNEC for further consideration. Financed through PSDP, the project addresses Pakistan Railways’ outdated rolling stock by procuring wagons and passenger coaches to enhance freight and passenger services. This initiative aims to improve service delivery, boost operational efficiency, reduce the national budget burden, and support economic growth by offering fast, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly transportation.

A project related to T&C sector presented namely” Rehabilitation of Multan-Vehari Road” worth Rs. 12,886.777 million, was referred to ECNEC for further consideration. It involves rehabilitating 93.5 km of the Multan-Vehari Road to a 24ft-wide single carriageway, with partial dualization, passing through key towns like Tibba Sultanpur and Makhdoom Rasheed. Financed through the provincial ADP, the project aims to enhance connectivity in Punjab.

A project releated to T&C sector presented namely “Construction of Rawalpindi Ring Road” the revised project, worth Rs. 32,997.054 million, was referred to ECNEC. It includes constructing a 38.3 km main carriageway from Banth (N-5) to Thalian (M-2), with interchanges, bridges, flyovers, subways, fencing, toll plazas, and weigh stations. The design adheres to AASHTO highway standards and is financed through the provincial ADP.