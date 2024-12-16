KPOGCL completes bidding for sale of 49% share of Miran Exploration

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil and Gas Company Limited (KPOGCL), a provincial government company engaged in oil and gas exploration in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has successfully completed the bidding process for the sale of its 49 percent share in Miran Exploration and Production Block located in North Waziristan and Kurram districts. In a handout issued here Sunday stated that by following decision of the 51st meeting of Council of Common Interest CCI, KPOGCL launched the bidding phase in June 2024, inviting all eligible public sector exploration and production companies including OGDCL, MPCL, PPL and GHPL to submit their financial proposals. Furthermore, in the bidding round held on September 13, 2024, the OGDCL-led consortium, in which GHPL, PPL and MPCL bid for the 51% share in KPOGCL during the exploration phase, bear 100% of the actual costs and all costs incurred after commercial discovery made an extraordinary offer, promising to forgive.