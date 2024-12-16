Lost Lives

The country hit international headlines in connection with a sea tragedy, which claimed the dreams of five young Pakistanis seeking greener pastures abroad. The migrant boat capsized off Greece’s southern island of Gavdos bringing into focus the forgotten menace of illegal human trafficking.

Despite the government’s several crackdowns on rings, the desperation of the youth to go abroad drives them to risk their lives. Among the dead were five Pakistani citizens, while 47 others were rescued. The exact toll may be reported in the coming days as right now many remain unaccounted for. Grieving families, mainly from Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat and surrounding areas, await answers with heavy hearts.

This is not an isolated incident but a continuation of a series of such episodes. In June this year, the Mediterranean swallowed hundreds, including 209 Pakistanis, in a shipwreck near Pylos, Greece. Earlier in February, 59 people drowned when another vessel met its tragic end on Italy’s rocky coast. Each incident drowns shattered hopes and leaves a trail of grieving families behind. They mourn sons, brothers and fathers who set out with dreams but returned only as haunting memories.

The plight of these migrants mirrors the cruel reality of human trafficking. Ring after ring exploits vulnerable youth by promising paradise but delivers watery death. President Asif Zardari rightly termed it a “heinous act” and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif vowed strict action against the perpetrators. While such commitments are crucial, they must translate into the end of such networks. And this can be done by addressing the root causes pushing young people towards risky migrations. The root cause is unemployment. Lack of opportunities. Socio-economic despair.

Pakistan’s Embassy in Athens, in coordination with Greek authorities, is working to provide support to the survivors and trace the missing. Yet, the larger question looms: why do so many youth, full of potential, feel compelled to leave their homeland, risking treacherous waters for an uncertain future?

If their dreams cannot thrive at home, the seas will continue to claim their lives. *