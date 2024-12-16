Punjab CM’s China visit leads to 13bn investment commitment

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s recent visit to China has been hailed as a major success, with Chinese companies pledging over 13 billion rupees (around $50 million) in investments for the province.

The visit marked a significant milestone in Punjab’s economic development and international partnerships. During an investment conference in China, several agreements were made between Chinese companies and the Punjab government in key sectors such as IT, environment, and green energy.

One of the major highlights of the visit was the announcement by Gobi Partners, a Chinese investment firm, which revealed plans to establish a $50 million investment fund in Punjab. The fund, valued at approximately 13.88 billion rupees, aims to promote startups and SMEs in the region.

An important memorandum of understanding (MoU) was also signed between Solar N Plus and the Punjab government to advance solar technology. Meanwhile, Gobi Partners and the Bank of Punjab agreed to a partnership focused on boosting financial systems for startups and small businesses.

The agreements are intended to provide financial assistance to businesses through loans, equity investments, financial solutions, and mentoring programmes.