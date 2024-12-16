Nation stands united against terrorism on APS tragedy: President, PM

President Asif Ali Zardari said the day of December 16, 2014 reminded the nation to get united against terrorism and increase their efforts to eliminate this menace.

In a message on the tenth anniversary of the Army Public School Peshawar attack, he said on 16th December, 2014 the terrorists attacked the future of our children and nation.

On this day, he said the terrorists mercilessly killed our citizens including our children, adding the terrorists showed their animosity towards public by attacking teachers and children. Attack on the children was cruel and against humanity, he added. The President said the tragedy of APS made it clear that agenda of the terrorists was to create chaos and anarchy in the country. The day of December 16 left un-erasable imprints on the collective memory of the nation, he continued.

President Zardari said that our sympathies were with the heirs of the innocent children. This day reminded of the sacrifices of the nation in the war against terrorism, he remarked.

He said the incidents like APS tragedy exposed the real face of terrorists and Khawarij and the Pakistani nation would not let the terrorists succeed in their nefarious designs.

The APS tragedy united the nation against terrorism. The history was witness that Pakistani nation did not lose courage in the face of tragedies, he stressed.

He said the political leadership of Pakistan also sacrificed in the war against terrorism, adding, “Today we pay tribute to the brave soldiers, security organizations and citizens for their sacrifices against terrorism. We will not let go in vain the sacrifices of our children, leaders and the citizens.”

He reiterated the determination to root out the remains of terrorism and extremism from Pakistan.

“The international community have to make collective efforts to eradicate terrorism,” The President concluded.

Prime Minister

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif reiterated the nation’s unwavering resolve to combat terrorism as he marked the 10th anniversary of the devastating Army Public School (APS) tragedy on Sunday.

In his heartfelt message, he said that December 16, 2014, was a day of unimaginable sorrow when cowardly terrorists attacked APS Peshawar, martyring 144 innocent individuals, the majority of whom were young children. “These ruthless, inhumane terrorists wreaked devastation and tore apart dreams, futures, and hopes. A decade has passed, but the pain of losing those innocent lives remains fresh,” he said.

PM Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that the sacrifices of the children and teachers who lost their lives in this brutal attack will never be forgotten. He paid tribute to their bravery, saluted their families for their resilience, and honored the efforts of Pakistan’s security forces in standing firm against the enemies of the nation.

He further stated, “The entire nation stands united like a solid wall against cowardly terrorists and, Insha’Allah, will continue to do so. These miscreants, acting on the behest of foreign enemies, have no connection to religion or societal values and target innocent Pakistanis for their nefarious agendas.”

The prime minister urged the nation to renew its commitment to building a peaceful and secure Pakistan. “No child should ever again face such cruelty, and no family should have to endure this loss. It is our duty to ensure that the sacrifices made on December 16, 2014, were not in vain,” he asserted.

The APS tragedy remains one of the darkest days in Pakistan’s history. “We will never forget. We will never forgive,” PM Shehbaz Sharif declared, vowing to continue the fight against terrorism.

Educational Institutions

In a move to express solidarity with the martyrs of the 2014 Army Public School (APS) Peshawar tragedy, the Punjab government has announced that all public and private schools, as well as colleges, will remain closed on December 16 in Islamabad and Lahore.

The notification was issued by Islamabad’s Deputy Commissioner, Irfan Nawaz Memon, stating that all educational institutions in the capital will be shut for the day.

Similarly, Lahore’s Deputy Commissioner, Syed Musa Raza, confirmed the closure of both public and private schools and colleges in the city, in line with the provincial government’s directive.