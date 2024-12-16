1 Pakistani dead, 47 rescued in Greece boat tragedy: FO

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) confirmed on Sunday that one Pakistani citizen was among those who died in a boat capsizing incident in Greece.

The MoFA stated that, at this stage, the number of deceased or missing Pakistani nationals remains unconfirmed.

MOFA further said that embassy officials have arrived in Crete to meet with the rescued Pakistani nationals and provide necessary assistance.

The embassy has also activated its Crisis Management Unit (CMU) to support Pakistanis in Greece.

Pakistani citizens in Greece are urged to contact the CMU for assistance at the numbers (051-9207887) or via email at cmu1@mofa.gov.pk.

Families of missing Pakistanis are advised to reach out to the Embassy of Pakistan at (+30-6943850188) with any relevant information.

Earlier, Reuters reported that at least five migrants drowned after their wooden boat capsized off Greece’s southern island of Gavdos, the coastguard said on Saturday, and witnesses said many were still missing as search operations continued.

So far 39 men – most of them from Pakistan – have been rescued by cargo vessels sailing in the area. They have been transferred to the island of Crete, the coastguard said, adding that the number of those missing had not yet been confirmed.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday vowed harsh punishment for human traffickers after a boat carrying illegal migrants, including many Pakistanis, capsized off Greece’s southern island of Gavdos.

PM Sharif has directed Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to submit a detailed inquiry report on the incident as soon as possible. He emphasised the need for concrete measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Shehbaz Sharif condemned human trafficking as a heinous crime that devastates countless lives annually. He described traffickers as a “cruel mafia” that exploits vulnerable individuals with false promises of a better future.

The prime minister stressed that those responsible for the trafficking network must be identified and punished severely to deter further incidents.

Meanwhile, on PM’s directives, Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, has ordered a nationwide crackdown on human smuggling networks.

Naqvi has directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to launch immediate operations against the human trafficking mafias responsible for the incident. He underscored the urgency of eradicating such networks that have destroyed countless families.

The FIA will be working in close coordination with other law enforcement agencies to tackle the growing issue.

In a statement, President Asif Ali Zardari also called human trafficking a “heinous practice” that causes immeasurable pain and suffering. He extended his condolences to the families of the victims and prayed for their strength during this difficult time.

Notably, a major boat disaster occurred in June 2023, when hundreds of migrants, including 209 Pakistanis, died when an overcrowded vessel sank off the Greek coast.