KSrelief launches food security initiative in Pakistan

Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain has lauded Saudi Arabia’s unwavering humanitarian contributions to Pakistan at the launch of a major food security initiative for 2024-2025.

Addressing the event organized by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) at the Saudi Embassy the other day, the minister expressed deep gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their commitment to humanitarian causes. He commended KSrelief’s efforts, calling them a “shining example of Islamic values” that provide much-needed relief to vulnerable families across Pakistan.

The initiative, implemented in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs), and other key partners, will distribute 147,500 food packages from December 2024 to November 2025. Each 95-kg food package, containing flour, cooking oil, sugar, and pulses, is designed to sustain a family for one month. The effort will benefit over 1 million individuals across all provinces, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki reiterated the Kingdom’s enduring support for Pakistan. “It is my pleasure to hand over these food packages as a gift to the brotherly people of Pakistan. This initiative reflects Saudi Arabia’s commitment to alleviating global food insecurity,” he stated.

Rana Tanveer emphasized that KSrelief’s project complements Pakistan’s efforts to ensure no citizen is left behind in combating poverty and malnutrition. He underscored the historic ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, built on shared faith, culture, and mutual respect, noting that such initiatives strengthen bilateral relations. The minister assured Saudi officials of Pakistan’s full cooperation in ensuring the transparent and efficient distribution of aid. “Together, we will strive to reach every corner of the country and every family in need,” he said.

KSrelief’s initiative reaffirms Saudi Arabia’s leadership in global humanitarian efforts. By addressing immediate food security challenges, the project will help improve the well-being of Pakistan’s underprivileged communities and foster long-term social and economic stability.

The event concluded with a reaffirmation of the enduring friendship between the two nations.