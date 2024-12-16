‘Punjab tops in health services’

Director General Health Services Punjab, Dr. Muhammad Ilyas Gondal Sunday said that the province has emerged as a trailblazer in healthcare services under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, with significant improvements in health outcomes and patient satisfaction.

DG in an interview with PTV news channel said that the province’s healthcare system has achieved remarkable milestones, solidifying its position as a leader in the sector.

The province’s healthcare system has witnessed a remarkable transformation, with state-of-the-art facilities and specialized treatment services being made accessible to the common masses, Dr. Gondal noted.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision for Punjab’s healthcare is truly transformative, he hailed.

Her commitment to providing top-notch healthcare to the people of Punjab is evident in her flagship projects, such as the “Clinic on Wheels” and free medicine for slum dwellers, he mentioned.

These initiatives are a historic step towards ensuring accessible and affordable healthcare for all, particularly the underprivileged, he added.

Responding to a query, the Director General revealed that new hospitals are urgently needed and in a significant move, the Chief Minister will soon be inaugurating a state-of-the-art Cardiology Hospital in Sargodha and a Cancer Hospital in Lahore, aiming to bridge the gap in healthcare services and meet the demands of the time.

The Director General appreciated the significant progress made in Punjab’s healthcare sector, particularly the establishment of around 32 field hospitals and health units, adding, these facilities are closely monitored at both the district and divisional levels, ensuring effective healthcare delivery to the masses.