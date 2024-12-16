Sukkur IBA University declares MDCAT 2024 reslts

The provisional results for the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2024 have been released by Sukkur IBA University.

According to Vice Chancellor Asif Sheikh, candidates can submit any complaints regarding the results via email until 5:00 PM on December 17, 2024.

Once the complaints are received, they will be reviewed, and the final results will be announced on December 18, 2024, in accordance with the orders of the Sindh High Court (SHC).

The VC urged all candidates to submit their complaints within the specified timeframe to ensure timely processing. He further said that the entire process is being carried out with full transparency, in light of the court’s directives.

MDCAT Testing Services have assured that all candidates’ issues will be addressed on merit, and the final results will be published within the stipulated time. An email system has been activated for complaints, and candidates are urged to comply with the deadline.