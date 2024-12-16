Cultural Elegance — Camel skin lamps illuminating homes worldwide

Camel skin lamps, known for their exquisite beauty and intricate artistry are considered as the rich cultural heritage of Multan, a 5000 years old living city of Pakistan.

With its roots in this ancient city, this unique craft continues to captivate people worldwide with its aesthetic appeal and unmatched craftsmanship.

Despite digital age challenges and diminishing cultures, the tradition of crafting camel skin lamps persists, carried on by a few dedicated families who are keeping this exceptional art alive.

The origin of camel skin lamp artistry can be traced back to 1910 when a visionary artisan named Abdullah Naqash began embellishing lamps with intricate patterns. This innovative approach quickly gained global acclaim, making Multan an epicenter of camel skin lamp production.

In the past, leather water bags, vase and leather bottles of performers were also prepared from the camel skin. However, Abdullah’s son, Malik Aashique Naqash, carried forward the legacy, dedicating over five decades to perfecting the craft. Today, Malik Abdur Rehman Naqash, the third generation of this lineage, continues to preserve and promote this traditional art.

“The creation of camel skin lamps is a meticulous and labor-intensive process involving three specialized artisans, the Clay man, Dabgar (leather worker) and the Naqash (artist). Each step in the production requires precision and dedication,” said artist Abdur Rehman.

“The process begins with procuring camel skin, a material known for its durability and versatility. The skin is soaked in water to soften it before being peeled using sharp-edged tools to carefully scrap off any remaining meat or fat to get the surface fully cleaned,” he explained.

In some cases, the skin is broken into tiny pieces and pasted onto molds specially designed for lamps, Abdur Rehman said. “A clay mold forms the base structure of the lamp that is later wrapped with the treated camel skin, shaped and smoothed to fit perfectly.”

Naqash says, the molds come in various shapes, from traditional urns to contemporary designs, offering over 100 different styles. Once the skin is in place, intricate designs are created by using vibrant colors.

“The motifs often include floral patterns, geometric shapes and depictions of cultural symbols, reflecting the rich artistic traditions of Multan,” Abdur Rehman stated. “Multani camel skin lamps are purely handmade. This craftsmanship sets these lamps apart from similar products crafted in Turkey, Iran and Central Asian countries.”

“Unique aesthetic and intricate designs of our products have garnered international acclaim,” claimed Abdur Rehman. “These lamps have been showcased in 32 countries, representing Pakistan’s cultural heritage on global stage.”

Each lamp is a masterpiece, requiring the skin of one camel to produce five to six lamps. The labor-intensive nature of the craft, combined with its artistic value, makes these lamps highly sought-after. Prices range from Rs 2,000 for simpler designs to Rs 30,000 for elaborate masterpieces, reflecting the skill and effort of the craftsman.

Despite their global popularity, the art of making camel skin lamps faces significant challenges. Once a thriving industry with over 50 families involved, only about 10 families in Multan are currently engaged in this craft. Younger generations are increasingly disinterested in pursuing this demanding profession, opting instead for more modern career paths.

Another artisan Ishaaq highlights the financial struggle, the artisans face, as the craft demands extensive labor but offers limited returns especially within the country.

The government has tried to preserve such diminishing arts through schemes like “One Village, One Product,” and imparted special training and stipends to young artisans. However, more initiatives were required to promote and revive such arts as cottage industry and announce incentive to facilitate artists.

As Pakistani culture is rich and our craftsmen are less than none globally, their preservation needs result oriented measures to streamline the scattered efforts like Abdur Rehman and his contemporaries like Ishaaq, another craftsman.

“Creation of camel skin lamps is a collaborative endeavor that requires the combined expertise of three distinct artisans. The clay man shapes the mold, the dabgar prepares camel skin and the Naqash embellishes it with intricate designs,” Ishaaq says. “This harmonious teamwork results in the production of lamps that are both functional and artistic.”

He emphasized formal education programs to teach this traditional art and create new opportunities for young artisans. “The government support to promoting camel skin lamps as a symbol of Pakistan’s cultural heritage would be much important to keep this art alive and help artisans get sufficient dividend.”

Camel skin lamps are more than just decorative items; they are cultural artifacts that embody the spirit and resilience of Multan’s artisans. Each lamp tells a story of dedication, skill and artistic innovation. As they illuminate homes across the world, these lamps serve as a glowing reminder of country’s rich artistic heritage.