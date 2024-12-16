PML-N leader Siddiqul Farooq passes away

Veteran politician and former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary Information, Muhammad Siddiqul Farooq, passed away on Sunday following a prolonged illness. Siddiqul Farooq, who also served as Press Secretary to the prime minister, Chairman of the House Building Finance Corporation, and Chairman of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), was a respected leader within PML-N. Funeral prayers for the late leader will be held on Monday, December 16, 2024, at 11:00 AM at H-11 Cemetery in Islamabad. For further details, contact: 0300 8560466.