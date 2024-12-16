Pakistan, S Arabia agree to expand internal security cooperation

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have pledged to expand mutual cooperation to improve internal security in their respective countries, the Interior Ministry said on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have long shared a multifaceted relationship rooted in mutual economic interests, strategic military cooperation, and shared Islamic heritage.

Historically, these ties have encompassed economic assistance, energy supplies and military collaboration, with Saudi Arabia being a significant source of financial aid and oil for Pakistan. During an ongoing visit to Saudi Arabia, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met Saudi Minister of State for Interior Dr Khalid Mohammed Abdullah Al Battal in Riyadh, where he also toured the Public Security Police Headquarters.

State broadcaster PTV News reported that upon his arrival, Naqvi was warmly welcomed by Dr Al Battal and Pakistani Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ahmed Farooq.

According to a thread posted by the Interior Ministry on X, the interior minister met Chief of Public Security Lieutenant General Muhammad Al-Bassami and inspected state-of-the-art facilities. During his tour, Naqvi observed the Saudi Safe City Centre and “praised the system of controlling crime and traffic accidents through the use of modern technology,” the post read.

“It was a pleasure to see the excellent public security system of Saudi Arabia,” the interior minister said, with the ministry announcing that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia agreed to “activate [a] joint task force soon”.

“Cooperation in police training can be promoted and mutual experiences can be learned from,” Naqvi said, adding that Pakistan was also planning to constitute a special protection unit to protect diplomats.

The interior minister was also given a briefing during his tour of the facility. He was informed that a system had been developed by Saudi Arabia to control crime and traffic incidents through artificial intelligence, while special forces controlled from the public security headquarters would also perform duties during Hajj and Umrah.

During his meeting with his Saudi counterpart earlier in the day, Naqvi congratulated the Saudi leadership and people for receiving the hosting rights for the 2034 FIFA World Cup and expressed good wishes for the event.

“Saudi Arabia is a brotherly Islamic country and Pakistan’s most trusted friend,” Naqvi said, adding that Pakistan takes pride in this friendship.

The interior minister further stated that Saudi Arabia has always shown immense love and sincerity towards Pakistan. Naqvi also appreciated Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman’s vision of 2030 which paves the way for achieving progress and prosperity. In return, the Saudi Minister of State for Interior said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are enjoying very close and cordial relations.

He expressed the hope that important meetings with Saudi officials during the visit of the Interior Minister will further enhance ties between the two countries. This visit comes after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s two-day official visit to Saudi Arabia last week, where he held meetings with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and President of France Emmanuel Macron.

Earlier in the month, Saudi Arabia extended a $3 billion deposit placed with Pakistan for another year to continue bolstering the economy, the State Bank of Pakistan announced in a press release.