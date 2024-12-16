Blast in Hub Bawani welding shop claims 2 lives

A powerful blast ripped through a welding shop in Hub Bawani on Sunday, claiming the lives of at least two people and leaving several others injured. According to rescue sources, the blast was caused by welding on a tank and resulted in the instant deaths of two individuals, a private news channel reported. Rescue teams promptly arrived at the scene and transported the deceased to a nearby hospital. The actual cause of the incident is still under investigation and has yet to be determined, police officials added.