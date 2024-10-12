Rupee gains 16 paisa against dollar

Pakistani rupee on Friday appreciated by 16 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs277.63 against the previous day’s closing of Rs277.79. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs278.25 and Rs279.75 respectively. The price of Euro increased by 25 paisa to close at Rs303.94 against the last day’s closing of Rs303.69, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.86, whereas a decrease of 17 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs363.05 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs363.22. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 05 paisa each to close at Rs75.58 and Rs73.93 respectively.