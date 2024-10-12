Khalilur Rehman Qamar says will not forgive gangsters

Eminent playwright Khalilur Rehman Qamar, who was honeytrapped by a gang of outlaws, has vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice, with affirmation that trolls too will not go unpunished.

In an interview, he said, “Yes, the gang tortured me. I will not forgive them and they will get the punishment. It is important to serve them with strict punishment.

“Obviously, I have nothing to do with such a gang. I don’t know Amna Arooj. It was a very dangerous gang which was involved in multiple murder cases.”

“It is in Allah’s hand to give respect. I will not sit peacefully until they will get punishment. I will first deal with that gang and then I will also deal with the trolls. We are legally working. Social media trolls will also get punishment.

“I can’t say much because my lawyers have not allowed me to speak much about it,” the famed writer said.

Khalilur Rehman Qamar is a brilliant Pakistani writer and producer who has written multiple hit television dramas and films including Manjali, Sadqay Tumhare, Bunty I Love You, Mere Paas Tum Ho, Pyare Afzal, Gentleman, Land bazaar, Laal Ishq, Punjab Nahi Jaungi, London Nahi Jaunga and others.