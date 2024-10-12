Mehwish and Honey Singh musical collaboration finally happening?

After Marvel and Netflix feats, our very own star performer Mehwish Hayat teases a musical collaboration with Indian singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh.

The rumours, which were first sparked by the Indian and Pakistani artists earlier this year, when the two were clicked together and teased a ‘killer new track’, seem to be official now, with the very first glimpse finally here.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Friday morning, Yo Yo Honey Singh posted a new reel with the ‘London Nahi Jaunga’ star, singing what seemed like the lyrics of their new song. “Karampura Karachi connection baby,” he wrote in the caption of the post and hinted, “Something exclusive with one n only Mehwish Hayat.”

Millions of their fans liked their collaboration post on the social site and expressed their anticipation for their joint project, via the comments section. It is worth noting that Singh also collaborated with Pakistani singers Wahab Bugti and Sahiba, of ‘Coke Studio’ fame, on his recently-released multi-lingual album ‘Glory’.

Meanwhile, during his latest outing at the IIFA Awards in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the ‘Lungi Dance’ singer also expressed his desire to come to Pakistan. “Pray that I get to perform in Pakistan soon,” he said in a message to his fans, before naming several of his favourite artists across the border, including Hayat.