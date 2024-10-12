Karachi festival continues to amuse fans on 15th day

World Culture Festival continued to enthrall audiences on 15th day, with ‘Taleem-e-Balighan 2.0’ took the stage on Thursday. The play has been updated for contemporary audiences but still highlights how little has changed since its original debut, shedding light on persistent societal flaws. The show left a charged audience in splits with its razor-sharp wit and irresistible comic energy. The comedic brilliance, which remained true to the original, resonated with today’s viewers. The 60-minute-long play, directed by Farhan Alam Siddiqui, combines humour and reflection to offer a timeless commentary on the absurdities of social and educational systems. Several plays by Moinuddin, a renowned playwright of his era, continue to be popular and are frequently staged. A day earlier, Annie Baker’s legendary dramedy “Circle Mirror Transformation” plunged the house into hysterics. The English Language play, directed by Bonnie Jean Evans, is a touching exploration of vulnerability and human connection. The festival features more than 450 artists from 40 different countries and will continue till November 2 at the ACP Karachi.