Toyota returns to Formula One as Haas partner

Toyota announced their return to Formula One on Friday following a 15-year absence, signing a technical partnership with US team Haas.

The Japanese manufacturers spent eight seasons in Formula One before leaving at the end of 2009 with a record of 13 podium finishes and no Grand Prix wins.

Haas, currently seventh in the 10-team constructor standings, said Toyota would provide “design, technical and manufacturing services”.

The team said their cars would feature Toyota branding at the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, later this month. Toyota chairman Akio Toyoda said that he “had finally gotten back to being an ordinary older guy who loves cars”. “I think that, somewhere deep in his heart, that ordinary older car-loving guy Akio Toyoda had always regretted having blocked — by pulling out of F1 — Japanese youths’ path toward driving the world’s fastest cars,” he said. Toyoda added that he believed his decision to withdraw from the sport in 2009 “was not wrong”. Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu said he was “hugely excited” to work with Toyota.