Pak delegation participates in ITF, ATF AGMs

A delegation from the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) represented the country at the Annual General Meetings (AGMs) of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) and the Asian Tennis Federation (ATF), held in Hong Kong from October 8 to 11.

The AGMs gathered top tennis officials from around the world to discuss the future of the sport, said a press release issued here on Friday.

The ATF AGM was held on October 8 and 9, followed by the ITF AGM on October 10 and 11. Pakistan’s delegation included Senator Salim Saifullah Khan, patron of the PTF and member of the ATF Board of Directors, Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, president of PTF and Mohammad Ali Murtaza, member of the ATF Marketing Committee.

Senator Salim Saifullah said that representing Pakistan at such a prestigious platform was an honour.

“We discussed strategic plans that will not only boost tennis in Asia but also promote its growth in Pakistan,” he said.

Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, who was attending the ITF AGM for the first time as president of the PTF was warmly welcomed by ITF President David Haggerty, ATF President Yuriy Polskiy and heads of several national federations.

Aisam said, “It was a very positive and enriching experience to attend the AGM as President of the Federation. We had meaningful interactions with heads of tennis federations worldwide. It was a wonderful experience, and we made valuable contacts, including David Haggerty (President-ITF), Mr. Yuriy Polskiy (President-ATF), Mr. Bulat Utemuratov (President-Kazakhstan Tennis Federation), Mr. Abdul Redha J. Al Ghareeb (President-Kuwait Tennis Federation), Mr. Mario Monroy (President-Peru Tennis Federation), Mr. Dietloff von Arnim (President-German Tennis Federation), Mr. Iqbal Bin Issack (President-Sri Lanka Tennis Association), Mr. Mutassim Hamood Sangor Al Zadjali (President-Oman Tennis Association), Mr. Michael Cheng (President-Hong Kong Chinese Tennis Association), Mr. Ceslav Ciuhrii (President-National Tennis Federation of Moldova), and Mr. Eziz Dovletov (President-Turkmenistan Tennis Federation).

“I am confident that the outcomes of these discussions will lead to significant improvements for tennis in Pakistan……we will continue working with all of them to promote and develop tennis in the region and our country.”