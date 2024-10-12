No agreement in sight: Constitutional reforms stuck in limbo

The government’s much-touted constitutional amendment remains in limbo as consensus eluded the Friday meeting of the parliamentary committee set up to debate the package.

The much-talked-about Constitutional Package is legislation proposing a set of constitutional amendments, including the extension of the top judge’s term.

Three separate drafts of the constitutional package are being prepared – one by the government, the second by the PPP, and the third by the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F).

The committee, led by PPP’s Khursheed Shah, has the representation of all parties, including the PTI. It was formed by the National Assembly speaker for reconciliation among lawmakers, particularly between the PTI and the government, after a raid by plainclothesmen to round up the PTI men from the Parliament House.

The parliamentary committee meeting took place today where major political parties, including the PML-N, PPP, PTI and JUI-F, discussed drafts for the constitutional package.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said recommendations were presented to the committee but the members could not reach any agreement.

“The PTI asked for time to examine and they did not give their opinions today,” he said, adding that the JUI-F, which was expected to share its suggestions at today’s meeting, was asked to share its draft as well. He said the party might present its draft tomorrow.

“We will meet tomorrow at noon to take matters forward,” he added. Tarar said the suggestions from the government and the bar bodies were brought before the committee and it was decided to have another meeting on Saturday.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said the government shared a draft for the first time, adding that the PPP and JUI-F will have talks with one another and make attempts to produce one draft, after which it will be shared for consultation with the PML-N and PTI to achieve consensus.

He said other political parties would be brought aboard as well.

PTI leaders Amir Dogar and Barrister Ali Gohar were also present at the meeting. Gohar said that the PTI would give suggestions when a detailed draft was presented.

“We have not seen anything from the government,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dogar said that the government’s draft “has ambiguity” and it should present plans to the committee with clarity. He said further committee meetings would be held.

“The amendment requires more time,” he said, adding, “We will talk with party members and experts, and with Maulana Fazlur Rehman as we have an understanding.”

Earlier, the PPP and PML-N decided to postpone the much-touted constitutional amendment until after the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, and agreed to incorporate the suggestions put forth by Fazl as the ruling coalition woos his support to achieve a two-thirds majority in parliament.