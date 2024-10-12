Zardari, Putin vow to boost bilateral ties on Ashgabat huddle sidelines

President Asif Ali Zardari and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Friday emphasised further strengthening of bilateral relationship between the two countries.

The development came during an informal meeting between the two leaders on the sidelines of two-day international forum on “Interrelation of Times and Civilisations- Basis for Peace and Development” here in the Turkmen capital. The moot was held to commemorate the 300th birth anniversary of Magtymguly Faragi, a great Turkmen thinker, poet and philosopher. Both leaders expressed good wishes for each other, according to a statement issued by the President House.

Earlier, the president, who arrived here on Thursday for a two-day visit, also addressed the forum which was also attended by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Tajik President Emomali Rehmon, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and others.

In his address, the president stressed need to focus on promoting connectivity among regional countries and help strengthen cultures and economic cooperation.

He said Pakistan and Turkmenistan share a deep rooted bond of brotherhood which is built on a mutual respect, commonality of faith and a shared vision of a better peaceful future. The president extended his heartfelt appreciation to the government and brotherly people of Turkmenistan for organising prestigious event aimed at promoting understanding, peace and dialogue among cultures.

President Zardari expressed his delight to share that our national poet, Allama Muhammad Iqbal and towering figure of Turkmen literature, Makhdum Gulli Fraghi share several commonalities in their poetry and thoughts on Sufism and nationalism.

He commend the president of Turkmenistan, Sardar Berdi Muhammedov, for organising this event to promote the works of Makhdum Gulli Fraghi as well as providing an opportunity to interact with the leadership of regional countries that would help strengthen our bonds of friendship.

The president also congratulated the Turkmen nation on the announcement of 2024 as the “Year of the great poet and thinker of the Turkic world- Makhdum Gulli”.