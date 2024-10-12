Dasu Dam attack terrorists killed by colleagues during escape attempt

Two terrorists linked to the Dasu Dam attack were killed while attempting to escape from police custody while being shifted from a jail in Sahiwal.

The incident occurred when five terrorists, including the mastermind of the attack, were being shifted from Sahiwal Jail due to a threat alert.

According to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), the police convoy was ambushed by unknown assailants on Samundri Road, who aimed to free their associates involved in the Dasu attack.

During the confrontation, two terrorists, identified as Muhammad Hussain and Ayaz, were killed by their own comrades’ gunfire. Fortunately, CTD and district police personnel escaped unharmed.

The CTD has launched a search operation to apprehend the attackers. Officials revealed that those involved in the Dasu incident had previously received death sentences from the court.

The Dasu Dam attack, which occurred on 14 July 2021, resulted in the deaths of 13 people, including nine Chinese nationals, and left over 20 injured.