PTI once again announces D-Chowk protest on Oct 15

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political committee has once again announced plans to hold a protest at D-Chowk in Islamabad on October 15.

According to media reports, the emergency meeting of PTI’s political committee took place without the participation of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

Following the meeting, PTI Secretary of Information Sheikh Waqas Akram issued a statement confirming that a large-scale protest will be held at D-Chowk on October 15.

He further stated that all organisational heads, from the central committee to the regional level, have been instructed to prepare for the demonstration.

In light of preparations for the peaceful protest at D-Chowk, the party has cancelled the planned protests across Punjab, which will be rescheduled.

The PTI political committee emphasised that the “illegitimate rulers,” who they accused of stealing the people’s mandate and disregarding the Constitution and law, remain unwilling to cease their oppression.

The committee also claimed that PTI founder Imran Khan, who is currently imprisoned in Adiala Jail, is being subjected to a new wave of brutality.

The statement further stated that Imran Khan’s life, health, and safety are being deliberately endangered as all of his fundamental and human rights have been revoked.