Three Fitna al-Khawarij killed in Sibi operation

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) killed three Fitna al-Khawarij terrorists in operation near Dhadar, Sibi.

As per details, the operation was conducted near Dou Pasi Bridge, and a huge cache of arms was recovered from the killed terrorist’s possession.

The Khawarij were planning to carry out a terrorist attack, the SSP Kachi added.

Earlier on September 7, Security forces thwarted an attack on the Frontier Corps (FC) headquarters in Mohmand district, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the assault was carried out by a group of four suicide bombers affiliated with the extremist group

The attempt to enter the camp was effectively thwarted by the security forces personnel, and resultantly the khawarij, all four suicide bombers, were sent to hell before they could cause the intended damage,” it said.