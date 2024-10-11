Documenting Friendship: ‘from Xi’an to Gwadar Port’ marks 75 years of Sino-Pak ties

A new cultural documentary titled ‘From Xi’an to Gwadar Port’ has been launched to celebrate the enduring friendship between China and Pakistan. This joint venture commemorates the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

The documentary was selected as an “Asian Film and Television Exchange Project” by the China National Film and Television Bureau, receiving major cultural quality support from the Publicity Department of the CPC Shaanxi.

At a press conference held on Friday at Pakistan Television (PTV), the large-scale humanistic documentary “From Xi’an to Gwadar Port” was officially broadcast.

On this occasion, Director Producer Bai Zhijun addresses to the press conference, said that the total planning “One inch road am inch of blood during Krakoram road construction process.

“Road workers many people lost their lives, average every Kilometer is a staff sacrifice. The two peoples paid a huge price, the people with life and sweet to build the road. Belt and Road as important part of economic corridor is known as the road of friendship,”

The director of the documentary said that China and Pakistan are connected by “mountains and rivers, lips and teeth.” The documentary crew traveled over 60,000 kilometers, visiting the builders and landmarks of the Karakoram Highway, Gwadar Port, and other significant locations, gathering information amounting to 90,000 minutes of film.

Jamal Shah senior artist former Minister of Culture & Heritage has said that the documentary pays special attention to the cultural integration and tourism development of two counties.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi said that the documentary not only shows the magnificent scene of this great project, but also focuses the audience on those heroes who struggle for their dreams.

He added that Media can play an important role in positive image building of Pakistan and China and Associated Press of Pakistan has already signed the MoU in this regard.

Syed Mubashir Touqeir Managing Director PTV thanked the Director/Producer Mr .Bai Zhijun ,Jamal Shah Former Minister, Mr Kahlil Hashmi Ambassador of China to Pakistan.

He said that the Build and Road of friendship between China and Pakistan created a miracle in the history not only the world road construction but also a friendship. At the end Head of PTV News Syed Namood Muslim distributed the shields among the guests.