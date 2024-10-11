SCO, Pakistan and the age of regionalism

We live in an age where regionalism has eclipsed bilateral relations. Global groupings such as the ASEAN and BRICS showcase how nations are increasingly gravitating towards multilateral frameworks to address shared challenges like security, economy and environmental sustainability.

As Pakistan gears up to host the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in a few days, the significance of this event cannot be overstated.

The SCO, with its roots in the Shanghai Five, has evolved into one of the most significant regional organizations – especially after the inclusion of Pakistan and India in 2017.

Dubbed as the “NATO of the East”, the organization encompasses nearly 40% of the global population and 25% of the world’s GDP.

Pakistan’s hosting of the 2024 SCO summit comes at a time when the country seeks to reestablish itself as a key player in regional geopolitics.

In this context, SCO offers Pakistan a platform that it can leverage to move beyond its historical diplomatic isolation, and emerge as a strong regional player in the Eurasian landscape.

One of Pakistan’s greatest geopolitical advantages is its strategic location – connecting resource efficient countries to resource deficient countries. Through SCO, Pakistan can enhance this conduit role by solidifying itself as a bridge between Eurasia and South Asia.

The recent agreements between Pakistan and Russia on energy cooperation and the deepening of ties with China – especially vis-a-vis CPEC – further bolster the country’s position as a vital link in the regional connectivity chain.

Hosting the SCO summit is also Pakistan’s chance to champion its vision of a more interconnected Asia. An Asia where economic and infrastructural integration is prioritized, over friction and conflict.

Here the country’s access to Central Asian markets, enhanced by its role in the SCO, can unlock new opportunities for trade and investment. This potential to become a transit economy, can position the country as an important player in the region (on which other states depend on for their trade) and give a much-needed boost to its struggling economy.

Beyond economy, hosting SCO is also an opportunity for Pakistan to further bolster its security landscape. Security remains a core focus of the SCO, particularly in the fight against terrorism and drug trafficking. The Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) based in Tashkent is a testament to the organization’s commitment to regional stability.

Pakistan, where insecurity is once again poking its head, stands to benefit significantly from enhanced cooperation on these issues within the SCO framework. Especially when the situation in Afghanistan continues to raise concerns about cross-border militancy, the SCO provides Pakistan a multilateral forum to address these challenges in coordination with regional powers like China and Russia.

Additionally, the SCO’s charter encourages its members to refrain from military conflict with one another. For Pakistan and India, both nuclear-armed rivals, this presents a rare opportunity to engage diplomatically under the aegis of a neutral multilateral platform.

The participation of India’s Foreign Minister, Mr S. Jaishankar, in the SCO meeting in Pakistan is a positive sign. And while the Indian FM has ruled out any bilateral talk, even a symbolic engagement through the SCO could contribute to de-escalating tensions and present a rare diplomatic window for cooperation on shared challenges (albeit cautiously).

So, as Pakistan prepares to host this pivotal summit, the stakes could not be higher.

The world is moving deeper into the age of regionalism, and Pakistan’s role in the SCO could – quite frankly – define its place on the global stage for years to come. Whether Islamabad seizes this opportunity or allows it to slip through its fingers will be a testament to its diplomatic agility and strategic foresight.

The Writer is a LUMS graduate, currently serving as an Information Officer at the Press Information Department, Karachi. He belongs to the 48th Common Training Programme.