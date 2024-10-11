Veteran actor ‘Abid Kashmiri’ passes away

Veteran actor and entertainment icon, Abid Kashmiri best known for his critically acclaimed roles has passed away on Friday, leaving behind a legacy of exceptional performances that captivated audiences worldwide.

According to a private news channel, renowned Pakistani actor Abid Kashmiri passed away at the age of 74, his daughter confirmed, private news channels reported. Abid Kashmiri, the veteran actor, comedian, and entertainment legend, has left an unfillable void in the industry with his passing on Friday.

Abid Kashmiri had a prolific career, acting in hundreds of TV dramas, stage plays and films.

His performances were widely acclaimed and he was celebrated for his versatile acting skills across multiple platforms of the entertainment industry.

The late actor is survived by two sons and two daughters. Recently, Kashmiri was visiting Pakistan and even appeared on some TV talk shows, though he was settled in the US. He had also received the Nigar Award for comedy in the 1988 film ‘Bazar-e-Husan’.

Some of his memorable TV dramas include ‘Samundar’, ‘Suraj ke Sath Sath’, ‘Teesra Kinara’, ‘Apnay Log’ and ‘Lohari Gate’.His passing on Friday has sent shockwaves of sorrow throughout the industry and among fans worldwide.