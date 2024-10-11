BISP registration starts, transparency to be ensured at all levels: Robina Khalid

Registration for Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) has been started and transparency would be ensured at its all levels, said Senator Robina Khalid Chairperson BISP.

Talking to APP during her visit to BISP Registration Center at al-Fateh Sports Complex Saleemi Chowk here on Friday, she said that eligible people could get them registered by visiting BISP offices at Tehsil and District level.

She said that there were 9.3 million people registered with BISP and now its scope would be expanded to 10 million people who were unable to earn sufficient income to meet their expenditures.

She paid tribute to the visionary leadership of President Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and said that BISP was initiated to improve life standard of the poor by providing them financial assistance and now its payment process is being improved to ensure transparency.

She also interacted with the women present at registration center and after hearing their complaints she directed the center staff to improve facilities for the visitors.

Later, she also visited BISP Center Dhuddiwala and reviewed the payment process. Some women complained that they were forced to pay Rs.500/- as bribe before getting BISP support money.

Therefore, the BISP Chairperson took serious notice on these complaints and handed over an accused to the police who had allegedly received illegal gratification from the BISP beneficiaries.

She also directed the center staff to make special arrangements for facilitation of aged persons and warned that no negligence, lethargy or delinquency would be tolerated in this regard.

She also interacted with the women present on the occasion and advised them to contact her directly in case of any misappropriation or embezzlement in the payment of BISP aid.