Beijing to work with Islamabad for protection Chinese citizens

China said on Thursday it would work with Pakistan to protect the safety and security of Chinese personnel and projects and institutions in Pakistan, following the killing of two Chinese engineers claimed by the banned outfit Baloch Liberation Army (BLA).

Mao Ning, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, said she was not aware of reports that Pakistani authorities were seeking to curb the movements of Chinese citizens during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting next week because of a security risk from militant groups targeting them.

Ning said this amid reports, citing three security officials and an internal security note, that Pakistani authorities had taken that decision.

In a related development, a Chinese delegation, led by China Power Resources Chairman, Zhong Huixiang and Port Qasim Project Chairman, He Shiyou on Wednesday met with Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal.

According to press release issued by planning ministry, the delegation members discussed the recent attack on Chinese personnel in Karachi and security issues for Chinese workers.

They expressed deep concern over the tragic loss of two Chinese workers in the Karachi incident.

Ahsan Iqbal condoled the deaths, offering condolences and sympathy from the Pakistani government. He assured the delegation of Pakistan’s commitment to prioritizing Chinese citizens’ security.

Iqbal informed the delegation that local authorities were investigating the incident and those responsible will face justice soon. He emphasized that any security lapses will not be tolerated, and measures are being taken to strengthen security protocols.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to successfully completing CPEC projects and enhancing bilateral cooperation.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Office has advised all the diplomats to consider limiting their movements during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, which is scheduled to take place from October 15 to 16 in Islamabad.

Islamabad is all set to host the SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting next week with major foreign leaders, including Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visiting the country.

To ensure law and order situation in the federal capital during the forthcoming SCO summit, the federal government has deployed Pakistan Army’s troops in Islamabad from October 5 to 17, under Article 245 of the Constitution.

In a letter, addressing all resident diplomatic missions, UN agencies, funds, and international organisations based in Islamabad, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the government had instituted heightened security measures to ensure safety of incoming dignitaries and delegates as well as success of the summit.

The FO requested the diplomats to limit their movements during the international event, both within and outside the city. It further advised them to confine their activities “primarily” to the Diplomatic Enclave and Red Zone areas.

It said the missions may follow the daily traffic updates by Islamabad Traffic Police, which are shared through police’s various channels including social media handles.

“In case of any assistance that may be required, the missions may reach out to the ministry’s Control Room (operational 24/7 – till the conclusion of SCO Summit) at the following contact numbers: 051-9207301 051-9204374.

“The ministry greatly appreciates the understanding and cooperation of all diplomatic missions in this matter and looks forward to their continued support in ensuring the success of this event.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs avails itself of this opportunity to renew to all resident diplomatic missions the assurances of its highest consideration,” it said.

The SCO, comprising India, China, Russia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, is a crucial multilateral platform, primarily for regional security and collaboration with Central Asian nations. India’s Jaishankar will also travel to Pakistan to attend the SCO CHG meeting – which will be the first visit by an Indian foreign minister in nearly a decade.