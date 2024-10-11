Punjab to set up committees to check harassment at girls’ schools

The world comes together to observe World Mental Health Day, a day aimed at raising awareness of mental health issues and advocating for efforts to support mental well-being globally.

Mental health has become one of the most pressing public health concerns with millions of people affected by conditions such as anxiety, depression, and stress.

In 2024, the focus is on breaking the stigma, improving access to mental health care, and emphasizing the importance of early intervention and prevention strategies.

These include increasing funding for mental health services, integrating mental health care into primary healthcare systems, promoting mental health education in schools and workplaces, and ensuring that mental health support is accessible to all. Another vital aspect is encouraging open conversations around mental health to reduce stigma and promote a culture of understanding and empathy.

In Pakistan, mental health issues are often overshadowed by societal stigma, lack of awareness, and inadequate access to professional care. The challenges are amplified by economic stress, high rates of trauma from natural disasters and conflict, and the pressure of societal expectations. Key issues include depression, anxiety, and rising rates of suicide, particularly among the youth.

Addressing these problems requires a multi-pronged approach, including improving mental health education, training more professionals, and ensuring affordable mental health care in both rural and urban areas.

Additionally, public awareness campaigns and community-based support systems can play a significant role in reducing the stigma and encouraging people to seek help.

On the occasion of World Mental Health Day, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz emphasized the importance of mental well-being, highlighting that peace of mind and positive thoughts are the foundation of a balanced life. She reiterated her government’s commitment to enhancing mental health facilities across Punjab to ensure proper care and support for those in need.

In her message, Maryam Nawaz stressed that individuals facing mental health challenges deserve attention and empathy, not societal indifference. She acknowledged that mental health issues are often neglected, causing many to suffer silently. Maryam Nawaz said that mental health treatment is as crucial as addressing physical ailments, urging people to take these issues seriously.

Separately, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif met a delegation under the leadership of Executive Director of “Bedari” Anbreen Ajaib comprising 36 female students. CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif made the differently-abled student sit beside her in the meeting and expressed her affection. Executive Director Anbreen Ajaib gave a detailed briefing about the “Bedari” services and the students presented the ‘Charter of Demand’. The Chief Minister expressed affection with the female students and inquired from them about their schools.

It was principally decided to formulate special committees for the ‘eradication of harassment’ in the girls’ schools. It was agreed to celebrate International Girls’ Day in the schools of Punjab. CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif announced to give tabs and e-bikes on the wish of female students. She apprised about Women Virtual Station, Pink Button and Safety App.

The Chief Minister while apprising the participants about the details of ‘CM School Meal Program’ said, “We are introducing scholarships, laptops, e-bikes and other projects for the students of Punjab.” She also had pictures with the students.

The female students while conversing with CM Punjab acknowledged that CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif is rendering laudable services for the well-being of the people of Punjab. They prayed that may Allah Almighty bestow her with further successes and accomplishments in future as well. The Chief Minister also had group photo with the ‘Bedari’ delegation. Provincial Minister for Information & Culture Azma Zahid Bokhari, MPA Sania Ashiq, Chief Secretary and other relevant officials were also present in the meeting.