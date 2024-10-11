Two cops martyred, three injured in Tank ambush

At-least two police personnel embraced martyrdom and three other sustained injuries when unknown gunmen ambushed a mobile vehicle near an under construction checkpoint in Pathan Kot area here Thursday.

Incharge Faridullah and Constable Ayaz embraced martyrdom on the spot while the injured including Constable Ismatullah, Constable Alamgir and Driver Farooq were rushed to district hospital, said the district police. It added that the police mobile van was on routine patrolling in the area when unknown militants opened fire at them. Heavy police force reached the spot soon after the incident and started search operation in the area.

Separately, security forces killed four terrorists in two separate operations in KP on October 9 and 10, as reported by the military’s media wing on Thursday. According to the ISPR, the first operation occurred on Wednesday in the Janikhel area of Bannu district. Acting on intelligence reports regarding the presence of Fitna Al-Khwarij, security forces launched an operation. Following an intense exchange of fire, two terrorists were killed, ISPR reported. In a separate operation on Thursday in the Hassan Khel area of North Waziristan district, security forces effectively engaged militant positions. After another gunfight, two terrorists were killed, it reported. Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the slain militants, who were reportedly involved in numerous terrorist activities, including attacks on security forces, kidnappings, and targeted killings of civilians. The ISPR maintained that sanitisation of the areas is ongoing to ensure no further Khwarij presence remains in the region. Security forces reiterated their commitment to eliminating terrorism from the country.