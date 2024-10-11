Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves surpass $16bn

The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan surged to cross US$ 16 billion as of October 04, 2024 while the forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan increased to $ 10,808 million. The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued here on Thursday, informed that total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $ 16,047 million in the week ended on October 04, 2024 while SBP reserves increased by $ 106 million to $ 10,808.0 million. Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were recorded as $ 5,239 million during the week under review, it added. Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on September 27, 2024, were $ 15,982.9 million. Among them foreign reserves held by the central bank were recorded as $ 10,701.7 million while $ 5,281.2 million were held by commercial banks.