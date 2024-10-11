QAU ranked among top 400 universities globally

Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) proudly holds its No. 1 position as Pakistan’s premier institution, securing a place among the top 400 universities globally in the 2025 Times World University Ranking.

Consistently illuminating the realm of academia with its unparalleled success, QAU not only attained the impressive top 400 position in Times world university ranking but also clinched the 315th spot in the global QS world university rankings, solidifying its standing as Pakistan’s number one university.

Prof. Dr. Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, the Vice Chancellor of Quaid-i-Azam University, extends his heartfelt congratulations on this momentous achievement, attributing it to the unwavering dedication and excellence of the faculty, students, staff, alumni and ranking committee.