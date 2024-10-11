Zelensky meets Starmer, Rutte on whirlwind tour of Europe

President Volodymyr Zelensky met UK premier Keir Starmer and Nato chief Mark Rutte in London Thursday, as the Ukrainian leader embarked on a whistle-stop tour of European capitals aimed at securing military aid before next month’s crunch US election.

Starmer told Rutte during the trilateral meeting at Downing Street that he and Zelensky had been discussing Ukraine’s “plan for victory” in its fight against Russia’s full-scale invasion more than two years ago.

“This is about Ukraine but it’s also about the defence of the West and how we stay safe,” said Rutte in televised remarks.

Starmer had earlier greeted Zelensky, dressed in his trademark military fatigues, with a handshake and a hug outside his official residence in the British capital. He told him it was “very important we’re able to show our continued commitment to support Ukraine” and the meeting was a chance to “go through the plan, to talk in more detail”.