SCO Summit at Crossroads

Pakistan is set to host the SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG) summit on 14th,15th & 16th October in Islamabad which explicitly showcases her diplomatic relevance and capability to facilitate high-level international dialogues. This summit will gather officials from member states, including Iran, India, China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Pakistan.

Pakistan’s role as host is pivotal for enhancing its diplomatic credibility and showcasing her capabilities on an international platform. The country has made significant strides in improving her image as a reliable partner in regional stability. Pakistan aims to mitigate negative perceptions propagated by hostile elements that portray her as an unsafe and a failed state. This summit serves as a testament to Pakistan’s commitment for fostering regional connections and economic collaboration among SCO members.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is a pivotal Eurasian political, economic, and security alliance founded in 2001 by Russia and China. It stands as the world’s largest regional organization which encompasses around 80 percent of Eurasia and 40 percent of the world population. As of 2023, the SCO’s combined GDP accounts for approximately 32 percent of the world’s total, highlighting its significant economic influence.

Pakistan aims to mitigate negative perceptions propagated by hostile elements that portray her as an unsafe and a failed state.

The SCO summit will emphasize economic collaboration among member states. Discussions will focus on enhancing trade and investment initiatives that can bolster regional economies. Pakistan’s strategic location offers unique opportunities to serve as a conduit for trade between Central Asia and South Asia, potentially transforming it into a vital economic hub.

Moreover, the summit aims to strengthen multilateral cooperation by addressing pressing issues such as environmental sustainability and socio-cultural linkages. These discussions are crucial for fostering a cohesive regional identity that transcends individual national interests.

The presence of world leaders at the summit will facilitate the adoption of organizational decisions aimed at improving cooperation among member states. This collaborative approach is vital for addressing shared challenges like terrorism and regional conflicts. The presence of world leaders will further solidify Pakistan’s status as a credible player in international relations.

Security concerns will be a central theme at the summit. The summit will address collective security concerns, particularly in combating terrorism and enhancing regional stability. Given the geopolitical dynamics in Eurasia, a unified stance against security threats is essential for maintaining peace. The SCO’s focus on security cooperation aligns with Pakistan’s own national interests in combating terrorism and ensuring stability within her borders.

Strengthening regional stability is another focus of the summit. Ongoing conflicts within and around member states necessitate a concerted effort to foster dialogue and understanding. The SCO provides a platform for addressing these issues through diplomatic channels rather than military means. Pre-summit meetings involving ministers and senior officials will lay the groundwork for discussions on financial, economic, socio-cultural, and humanitarian cooperation among member states. These preparatory meetings are crucial for ensuring that all voices are heard during the main event.

India’s participation in the SCO reflects her delicate balancing act between seeking regional security cooperation and managing her apprehensions or cautiousness regarding China’s growing influence within the organization. By selectively engaging in SCO’s economic strategies, India aims to counterbalance Chinese dominance while fostering constructive ties with Central Asian states. This nuanced approach allows India to benefit from regional cooperation without compromising her strategic autonomy. As a result, India’s involvement adds complexity to the SCO’s dynamics but also fosters its discussions on economic collaboration and security concerns.

The upcoming SCO summit in Pakistan represents a significant opportunity for enhancing multilateral cooperation among member states. This event will underscore Pakistan’s role as a key player in Eurasian geopolitics.

Pakistan will not only elevate her diplomatic standing by successfully hosting this summit but will also contribute to shape a more integrated and cooperative Eurasian region. The outcomes of this summit will surely pave the way for improved relations among SCO member states while addressing shared challenges that threaten regional stability.

The writer is a graduate of QAU, PhD scholar and a freelance writer and can be reached at fa7263125@gmail.com