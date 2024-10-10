IHC orders authorities to de-seal KP House

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday ordered to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House (KP) House in Islamabad.

Through the Secretary Administration, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government filed a petition against the sealing of the KP House, requesting to de-seal it until the final decision of the case.

The petitioner argued that the sealing of the KP House, which is a provincial government property, is illegal. Additionally, the petitioner has stated that taking official vehicles into custody after sealing the KP House is also illegal.

Chief Justice IHC Justice Aamer Farooq heard the plea. The court after hearing initial arguments ordered de-sealing of the KP House.

It is important to note here that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) sealed different blocks of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) House Islamabad.

The sealing operation was led by Special Magistrate Sardar Muhammad Asif. During the operation the CDA, sealed KP House blocks A and B. The authorities said C block was not sealed as the families were staying there. Furthermore, rooms constructed for guests at the KP House Islamabad have also been sealed over ‘violation of rules.’