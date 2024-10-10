Zardari lauds UMT for excellence in education

President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari awarded the University of Management and Technology (UMT) with the prestigious Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) award, recognizing it as the best private sector university in Pakistan. This honor was given to UMT for its outstanding contributions to education, research, and academic excellence. The award ceremony was held at the Presidential Palace where heads of leading educational institutions, industrialists, and business professionals participated.

President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari commended UMT’s President Ibrahim Hasan Murad by presenting him with the award for his exceptional efforts in providing high-quality education. According to the President of Pakistan, UMT’s achievement is a testament to its significant role in elevating educational standards by setting a benchmark for future generations.

President UMT Mr Ibrahim Hasan Murad congratulated the entire UMT family and expressed pride for achieving this milestone. He elaborated that this award is the result of the relentless efforts of UMT’s staff, faculty and students. He reaffirmed UMT’s commitment to preparing youth for the modern world through research-based quality education and pledged to continue contributing to the country’s progress and prosperity.

Murad further highlighted UMT’s continuous advancements in research and educational standards, positioning it among the top academic institutions in the country. The day is not far when UMT will be ranked among the best universities in the world, he concluded.